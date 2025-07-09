Hosted by

Studio 303

About this event

Dorian Nuskind-Oder — Ballet for Wonderers and Wanderers

372 Sainte-Catherine O

Montréal, QC H3B 1A2, Canada

Full week — Dorian Nuskind-Oder
$80

March 16 to 19, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Monday — Drop-in — Dorian Nuskind-Oder
$28

Monday March 16, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Tuesday — Drop-in — Dorian Nuskind-Oder
$28

Tuesday March 17, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Wednesday — Drop-in — Dorian Nuskind-Oder
$28

Wednesday March 18, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Thursday — Drop-in — Dorian Nuskind-Oder
$28

Thursday March 19, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included

Waiting list — Dorian Nuskind-Oder
Free

This ticket doesn't guarantee a spot in the workshop. We'll contact the waiting list only if the workshop is full and spots open up.

Add a donation for Studio 303

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!