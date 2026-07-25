A yellow and white camper van drives on a road through rolling green hills under a blue sky, with "DOYLEFEST EAGLE CREEK REGIONAL PARK, SK SEPT 11-13, 2026" text above and below.
Community Arts Mentorship Program

Hosted by

Community Arts Mentorship Program

About this event

Doylefest 2026

Box - 489

Asquith, SK S0K 0J0, Canada

Adult Friday Day Pass
$35

19 years old and up. Includes all onsite activities, Main Stage and Friday evening Cabaret.

Adult Saturday Day Pass
$35

19 years old and up. Includes all onsite activities, Main Stage and Saturday evening Cabaret.

Adult Sunday Day Pass
Free

Free by donation at the gate. (CASH ONLY) Includes all onsite activities and Main Stage

Adult Weekend Pass
$50

19 years old and up. Includes all onsite activities, Main Stage, Friday and Saturday evening Cabaret. Note, this pass does not include camping. To book camping ahead of time (which we recommend as it fills up) please visit Eagle Creek's website - https://letscamp.ca/camps/eagle-creek-regional-park

Child/Youth
Free

18 years and under. This can be for a day or weekend. Includes all onsite activities and Main Stage. This does not include the Friday evening Cabaret, as you must be 19+ to enter the hall. Saturday night will be all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please let us know how many children will be attending the festival with you

Add a donation for Community Arts Mentorship Program

$

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