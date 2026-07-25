Doylefest 2026

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19 years old and up. Includes all onsite activities, Main Stage and Friday evening Cabaret.
19 years old and up. Includes all onsite activities, Main Stage and Saturday evening Cabaret.
Free by donation at the gate. (CASH ONLY) Includes all onsite activities and Main Stage
19 years old and up. Includes all onsite activities, Main Stage, Friday and Saturday evening Cabaret. Note, this pass does not include camping. To book camping ahead of time (which we recommend as it fills up) please visit Eagle Creek's website - https://letscamp.ca/camps/eagle-creek-regional-park
18 years and under. This can be for a day or weekend. Includes all onsite activities and Main Stage. This does not include the Friday evening Cabaret, as you must be 19+ to enter the hall. Saturday night will be all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please let us know how many children will be attending the festival with you
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