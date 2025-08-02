Dr. Oliver Jones Golf Classic

Club de Golf de Napierville

30 Rang Cyr, Napierville, QC J0J 1L0, Canada

Golf Foursome
CA$1,000
This ticket is for four golfers with golf, carts, breakfast, dinners and donations.

Individual Golfers
CA$275

This ticket includes golf, carts, breakfast, dinner and donations.

Ball Sponsors
CA$1,500

This ticket includes a donation of balls for all our golfers.

Dinner Sponsor
CA$10,000

The name of each dinner sponsor will be prominently displayed on dinner tables and included on a banner.

Breakfast Sponsor
CA$5,000

The name of each breakfast sponsor will be prominently displayed on dreakfast tables and included on a banner.

Hole Sponsor
CA$600

The name of each hole sponsor will be prominently displayed at breakfast and at a hole.

Combination
CA$1,500

This ticket includes four players, golf, cart, breakfast, dinner and a donation.

Dinner Only
CA$100

This ticket includes dinner and a $60.00 donation.

Volunteer Dinners
CA$60

This ticket is strictly for payment of dinner for volunteers only.

