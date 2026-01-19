Union United Church

Hosted by

Union United Church

About this event

Dr. Oliver Jones Golf Tournament 2026

1717 Bd Don-Quichotte

Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC J7W 1E7, Canada

Golf Foursome
$1,200
Available until Aug 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets.

Individual Golfers
$300
Available until Aug 1

This ticket includes golf cart, breakfast and dinner.

Ball Sponsors
$1,500

This ticket covers the cost of golf balls for all our golfers.

Dinner Sponsors
$10,000

The name of each Dinner Sponsor will be prominently displayed on dinner tables and included on a banner.

Breakfast Sponsors
$5,000

The name of each Breakfast Sponsor will be prominently displayed on breakfast tables and included on a banner.

Hole Sponsor
$600

The name of each Hole Sponsor will be prominently displayed at breakfast and at a hole.

Combination
$1,500

This ticket includes four players, golf cart, breakfast and dinner.

Dinner only
$100

This ticket includes dinner.

Volunteer Dinner
$60

This ticket is strictly for internal use.

Testing
$2

This ticket is for testing only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!