OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

Offered by

OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

About this shop

DRAFT 1 time Payment for OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR TUITION

PRIMA CLASS TUITION (Fall or Winter) item
PRIMA CLASS TUITION (Fall or Winter)
$321

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $321.

DOLCE CHOIR TUITION (4:15 or 5:30) item
DOLCE CHOIR TUITION (4:15 or 5:30)
$659

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Dolce Choir is $709. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $659.

VIVA CHOIR TUITION (Orléans or Downtown) item
VIVA CHOIR TUITION (Orléans or Downtown)
$860

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Viva Choir is $910. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $860.

CONCERT CHOIR TUITION item
CONCERT CHOIR TUITION
$1,087

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Concert Choir is $1137. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1087.

CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION item
CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION
$1,365

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Chamber Choir is $1415. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1365.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!