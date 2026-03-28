DRAFT 2026-2027 Monthly Payments for OTTAWA CHILDRENS CHOIR Tuition

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Full tuition for the 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the deposit, the remaining tuition is $394 which is divided into 4 monthly payments of $86.
Full tuition for Dolce Choir is $751. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $701 which is divided into 9 monthly payments of $78.
Full tuition for Viva Choir is $964. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $914 which is divided into 9 monthly payments of $102.
Full tuition for Concert Choir is $1204. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1154 which is divided into 9 monthly payments of $128.
Full tuition for Chamber Choir is $1499. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1449 which is divided into 9 montly payments of $161.
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