OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

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OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

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DRAFT 2026-2027 Monthly Payments for OTTAWA CHILDRENS CHOIR Tuition

PRIMA CLASS TUITION item
PRIMA CLASS TUITION
$86

Full tuition for the 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the deposit, the remaining tuition is $394 which is divided into 4 monthly payments of $86.

DOLCE CHOIR TUITION (4:40 or 5:45) item
DOLCE CHOIR TUITION (4:40 or 5:45)
$78

Full tuition for Dolce Choir is $751. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $701 which is divided into 9 monthly payments of $78.


VIVA CHOIR TUITION (Orléans or Downtown) item
VIVA CHOIR TUITION (Orléans or Downtown)
$102

Full tuition for Viva Choir is $964. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $914 which is divided into 9 monthly payments of $102.

CONCERT CHOIR TUITION item
CONCERT CHOIR TUITION
$128

Full tuition for Concert Choir is $1204. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1154 which is divided into 9 monthly payments of $128.

CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION item
CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION
$161

Full tuition for Chamber Choir is $1499. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1449 which is divided into 9 montly payments of $161.

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