Durham Alliance Outreach

Hosted by

Durham Alliance Outreach

About this event

Drag Bingo May 23rd

Unit #7

717 Wilson Rd S, Oshawa, ON L1H 6E9, Canada

General Admission
$35

🎟️ GENERAL ADMISSION – (Click this for your admission) to the event. Then any add on's you'd like below.

$35 per person. Includes only 1 Bingo Packet. A bingo packet includes: 1 bingo card for each of the 7 games including the Jackpot game. Additional game cards can be purchased. Bingo Dabber NOT-Included.

VIP Admission
$5

⭐ VIP EARLY ACCESS - ADD-ON

Upgrade your night with VIP Early Access and start the fun before the crowd arrives.


VIP access gets you early entry at 7:00 PM, giving you first pick of seating, time to grab a drink during happy hour, and a relaxed start before the games begin.

🎟️ VIP Early Access begins at 7:00 PM
💲 $5 prepay only
🪑 Best choice of seating
🍹 Enjoy Happy Hour Specials from 7:00–8:00 PM


VIP Early Access is limited and available by pre-purchase only.

Please note:

  • VIP is an add-on and does not include General Admission or a dabber. Those are purchased seperately.
  • General Admission doors open at 8:00 PM.
  • Event starts at 8:30 PM sharp.

Arrive early, settle in, and kick off Music Bingo Night the VIP way.

Extra Bingo Pack
$10

Extra Bingo Packet includes an additional game card for each game including Jackpot game

Extra Jackpot Card
$10

One extra Jackpot card

Bingo Dabber
$3

Bingo Dabber

Add a donation for Durham Alliance Outreach

$

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