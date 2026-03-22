Drag Bingo May 23rd

⭐ VIP EARLY ACCESS - ADD-ON

Upgrade your night with VIP Early Access and start the fun before the crowd arrives.



VIP access gets you early entry at 7:00 PM, giving you first pick of seating, time to grab a drink during happy hour, and a relaxed start before the games begin.



🎟️ VIP Early Access begins at 7:00 PM

💲 $5 prepay only

🪑 Best choice of seating

🍹 Enjoy Happy Hour Specials from 7:00–8:00 PM



VIP Early Access is limited and available by pre-purchase only.

Please note:

VIP is an add-on and does not include General Admission or a dabber. Those are purchased seperately.

General Admission doors open at 8:00 PM .

Event starts at 8:30 PM sharp .

Arrive early, settle in, and kick off Music Bingo Night the VIP way.