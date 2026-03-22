Drag Bingo May 23rd

About this event
$35 per person. Includes only 1 Bingo Packet. A bingo packet includes: 1 bingo card for each of the 7 games including the Jackpot game. Additional game cards can be purchased. Bingo Dabber NOT-Included.
Upgrade your night with VIP Early Access and start the fun before the crowd arrives.
VIP access gets you early entry at 7:00 PM, giving you first pick of seating, time to grab a drink during happy hour, and a relaxed start before the games begin.
🎟️ VIP Early Access begins at 7:00 PM
💲 $5 prepay only
🪑 Best choice of seating
🍹 Enjoy Happy Hour Specials from 7:00–8:00 PM
VIP Early Access is limited and available by pre-purchase only.
Please note:
Arrive early, settle in, and kick off Music Bingo Night the VIP way.
Extra Bingo Packet includes an additional game card for each game including Jackpot game
One extra Jackpot card
Bingo Dabber
$
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