eventClosed

Dragons Abreast Fundraising Shop

addExtraDonation

$

Dragon Boat Whistle – Assorted Colours item
Dragon Boat Whistle – Assorted Colours
CA$5

Paddles up! This unique 3D printed plastic whistle features a dragon boat icon, comes on a key chain to easily attach to your PFD, and is very loud!

GWN Pink Porta Potty Pass – Single Use item
GWN Pink Porta Potty Pass – Single Use
CA$2

When you gotta go, go pink.


This pass is good for one trip to the DA Pink Porta Potty.

GWN Pink Porta Potty Pass – All Day Use item
GWN Pink Porta Potty Pass – All Day Use
CA$5

When you gotta go, go pink.


Pay for the day and get a pink wristband. This pass is good for a full day's access to the DA Pink Porta Potty.

GWN Pink Porta Potty Team Pass Bulk Buy – All Day Use item
GWN Pink Porta Potty Team Pass Bulk Buy – All Day Use
CA$4

Save $1 off of each day pass when you buy Pink Porta Potty day passes for your whole team. Minimum 22 passes purchase required.


Each pass will grant the wearer a full day's access to the DA Pink Porta Potty.

GWN Pink Porta Potty DA Pass – All Day Use item
GWN Pink Porta Potty DA Pass – All Day Use
CA$4

Member of Dragons Abreast? Save $1 off of each pass.


This pass is good for a full day's access to the DA Pink Porta Potty.

Blue Buff item
Blue Buff
CA$15

One buff, many ways to wear it! Use it as a neckerchief, headband, wristband, hair-band, balaclava, scarf, scrunchie, saharaine, pirate cap, beanie or bandana.


Soft, breathable and durable 

10.5" x 19"

100% polyester

Machine wash/dry

Watercolour Buff item
Watercolour Buff
CA$15

One buff, many ways to wear it! Use it as a neckerchief, headband, wristband, hair-band, balaclava, scarf, scrunchie, saharaine, pirate cap, beanie or bandana.


Soft, breathable and durable 

10.5" x 19"

100% polyester

Machine wash/dry

Adults socks by Soulmate item
Adults socks by Soulmate
CA$25

These funky, colourful, mismatched socks are made of recycled fibers – 62% cotton, 22% polyester, 15% nylon, 1% lycra.


Machine washable, dry cool.

All are size Large, fitting Women 10-12 and Men 9-12.

Baby socks by Soulmate item
Baby socks by Soulmate
CA$25

These come in sets of 5 socks – ideal because babies in discovering their toes often misplace a sock or two!

Mystery Bags item
Mystery Bags
CA$5

What will you get?

Take a chance and see what's inside.  


Could be anything from small household item, to candles, art supplies, etc.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing