Test – Dragons Abreast Auction

The M18 FUEL™ ½" Hammer Drill Driver is a powerful and compact cordless drill designed for efficient performance. Featuring a POWERSTATE™ Brushless motor, this drill delivers exceptional power under load, enabling you to drill large 2-9/16" Self-Feed holes in dense woods with ease. Measuring only 6.9" in length, it is the most compact cordless drill in its class, providing excellent access and maneuverability in tight spaces. The AutoStop™ Control Mode enhances safety by preventing over-rotation in the event of a bind-up, protecting the operator. This hammer drill is the industry's most powerful, making it a versatile and reliable tool for a wide range of drilling tasks.



M18 REDLITHUM XC5.0 Starter Kit is also included and delivers up to 2.5X more runtime, 20% more power and 2X more recharges than standard lithium-ion batteries. The rechargeable battery offers 5.0 amp-hours of runtime. Each battery pack is durably built for heavy-duty use, runs cooler, and performs in climates below 0°F/-18°C. Built-in REDLINK™ Intelligence protects the battery from overloads, preventing damage to cordless power tools in heavy-duty situations, while the discharge protection prevents cell damage. An integrated temperature management system and individual cell monitoring help to maximize your battery's life.