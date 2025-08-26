Test – Dragons Abreast Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Precision Wine Company ‘Bound’ Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022, Alexander Valley, Sonoma, California “Jammy crushed cherry and raspberry aromas mingle with notes of caramel, cocoa and tobacco on the nose of this velvety wine. The palate is seamlessly integrated and displays raspberry liqueur, spiced plum and vanilla flavors before a supple finish that balances plush tannin with plenty of vibrant acidity.” 92 pts, Wine Enthusiast
One Pound per Acre Shiraz, 2022, AustraliaPurple with red highlights in colour it has a fresh bouquet of red berries, dark plums and a light note of black olives. The juicy, soft palate features flavours of cherry and plum fruit. Enjoy with any grilled red meats, but grilled lamb is a particularly tasty pairing.
Gallo Family Vineyards White Zinfandel, California 1.5LFruity and surprisingly versatile, this white zin bursts with watermelon, pear and jammy aromas. On the palate expect balanced sweetness with melon, pear and berry fruit flavours and a nicely balanced finish. Serve with tandoori chicken, lamb kebabs or creamy pasta.
Harbour Estate Winery, Sunrise, 2016 VQA Ontario A blend of 85% Vidal and 15% Chardonnay, this wine is a wonderful cocktail of ripe citrus, tangerine & mandarin orange, with a subtle zesty finish. Enjoy on its own or with seafood.
Starting bid
The M18 FUEL™ ½" Hammer Drill Driver is a powerful and compact cordless drill designed for efficient performance. Featuring a POWERSTATE™ Brushless motor, this drill delivers exceptional power under load, enabling you to drill large 2-9/16" Self-Feed holes in dense woods with ease. Measuring only 6.9" in length, it is the most compact cordless drill in its class, providing excellent access and maneuverability in tight spaces. The AutoStop™ Control Mode enhances safety by preventing over-rotation in the event of a bind-up, protecting the operator. This hammer drill is the industry's most powerful, making it a versatile and reliable tool for a wide range of drilling tasks.
M18 REDLITHUM XC5.0 Starter Kit is also included and delivers up to 2.5X more runtime, 20% more power and 2X more recharges than standard lithium-ion batteries. The rechargeable battery offers 5.0 amp-hours of runtime. Each battery pack is durably built for heavy-duty use, runs cooler, and performs in climates below 0°F/-18°C. Built-in REDLINK™ Intelligence protects the battery from overloads, preventing damage to cordless power tools in heavy-duty situations, while the discharge protection prevents cell damage. An integrated temperature management system and individual cell monitoring help to maximize your battery's life.
Starting bid
This 13-inch pizza stone evenly distributes heat, ensuring your fresh or frozen pizzas are cooked to perfection. The included pizza cutter and stand make serving your creations a breeze.
Starting bid
This powerful 250-watt hand blender is designed to tackle a variety of blending tasks with ease, from cookies to mashed potatoes, soups, and sauces. The ergonomic handle provides comfortable use, while the detachable shaft allows for easy cleaning and storage. With two speed settings, this versatile blender offers the performance you need for all your kitchen blending needs. The stylish design complements any kitchen decor.
