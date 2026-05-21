DreamHER 2027

For those who believe in dreaming boldly and investing deeply in HER future.

Includes:

✨ Private VIP mingling hour with our speakers, sponsors and facilitators

✨ Welcome mocktail

✨ VIP swag bag curated with love + impact ($300 value)

✨ $120 donation made in your name with a tax receipt (this year)

✨ Front-of-room seating

✨ Full access to the DreamHER Brunch experience & Philanthrotainment program

✨Access to all activations, vendors and experiences.

This is equivalent to a VIP ticket (Value $350).