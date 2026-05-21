DreamHER 2027

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About this event
For those who believe in dreaming boldly and investing deeply in HER future.
Includes:
✨ Private VIP mingling hour with our speakers, sponsors and facilitators
✨ Welcome mocktail
✨ VIP swag bag curated with love + impact ($300 value)
✨ $120 donation made in your name with a tax receipt (this year)
✨ Front-of-room seating
✨ Full access to the DreamHER Brunch experience & Philanthrotainment program
✨Access to all activations, vendors and experiences.
This is equivalent to a VIP ticket (Value $350).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!