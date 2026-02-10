Odd Meridian Arts Society

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Odd Meridian Arts Society

About this event

Dreamwalker Dance | April 30 - May 3

910 Richards St SUITE 204

Vancouver, BC V6B 3C1, Canada

Regular Ticket
$21

Regular $21 ticket including GST. Thank You!!!!

Pay It Forward
$31.50

$31.5 ticket including GST. By purchasing this ticket type, it supports Odd Meridian in providing sliding scale barrier reduced options. Thank You! for your generosity!

Superstar
$42

$42 ticket including GST. Thanks for being a superstar and supporting Odd Meridian and the artists! This ticket tier supports us in continuing to offer performance programming and events!!!

Add a donation for Odd Meridian Arts Society

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