Drive In Treasures

Pick-up location

339 Elgin St W, Cobourg ON K9A 4X5

Vintage Movie Reel #1
$35

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie reel from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Drive In Speaker #1
$50

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal window mount Drive-in Speaker from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. Drive-In. 7inches tall 5inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Reel #2
$30

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie reel from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Drive In Speaker #2
$50

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal window mount Drive-in Speaker from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. Drive-In. 7inches tall 5inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Genuine Leather Briefcase
$75

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this vintage leather travel case from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12inches wide, 9.5 inches tall, 3 inches deep.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter J #1
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 8.5 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter I #1
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 3 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter V
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 10.5 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter S
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 10 inches tall 5.5 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter L
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12inches tall 7.5inches wide


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter D
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 9inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Number 9
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign number from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 8 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$50

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Stereo Vision Projector #1
$60

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Stereovision Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$50

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Prominar Anamorphic Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Stereo Vision Projector #1
$60

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Stereovision Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$40

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Super Sankor Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter F #1
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 10 inches tall 6 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter I #2
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 3 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter R
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 11.5 inches tall 8.5 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter I #3
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 3 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$40

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Reel #3
$35

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie reel from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Drive In Speaker #3
$50

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal window mount Drive-in Speaker from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. Drive-In. 7inches tall 5inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Reel # 4
$35

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie reel from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Reel #5
$40

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie reel from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Reel #6
$35

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie reel from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$45

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$30

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$35

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Movie Projector Lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter Q
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12.5 inches tall 10 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter O
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 10inches tall 8 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter F#2
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 10 inches tall 6.5inches wide


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter F#3
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12inches tall 7.5 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter I #4
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 3 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter Y #1
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.12 inches tall 10 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter A
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 10 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter N #1
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 9 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter U
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12inches tall 9 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter I #5
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 3 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter I #6
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 3 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Number 7
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12inches tall 7.5 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter I #7
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 3 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter Y #2
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches tall 10 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter N #2
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 1q2 inches tall 9 inches wide.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Metal Sign Letter J #2
$25

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage metal movie sign letter from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In. 12 inches by 8.5 inches.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

Vintage Movie Projector Lens
$35

Starting bid

Own a piece of local history with this beautiful vintage Rosslyte Type C movie projector lens from the beloved Port Hope Drive-In.


Generously donated by Bin It and Cut It.

