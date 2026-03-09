École de cirque et de danse Cirque Célestial

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École de cirque et de danse Cirque Célestial

About this event

Drowned in Desire | Noyer de désir

4262 Rue Ontario E

Montréal, QC H1V 3S1, Canada

Admission générale
$28.74

Pas de place réservée, premier arrivé premier servi. | No reserved seats, first in first served.

(Tx. Incl.)

Splash zone
$34.49

Première rangée - attention peut devenir mouillé. | First row - warning, may become wet.

(Tx. Incl.)

GOGO MONEY
Pay what you can

Nous aurons un Gogo set - évite de t'embêter avec de l'argent comptant en achetant maintenant ton argent célestial. | There will be a gogo set - avoid the task of bringing cash by pre-purchasing your celestial money.

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