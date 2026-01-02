DUAL IMMERSION- Vancouver (July 27- August 8, 2026)

Hosted by
About this event
You may choose to pay the entire program fee upfront. This payment is refundable (minus a $200 deposit) until April 1, 2026. Make sure to adjust the "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! 🇨🇦" to OTHER and then put $0.
Payment Plan Details (All payments made are non-refundable):
Please note the payment plan total is $1300 CAD (5 payments of $260)
1. If you register after May 1, 2026, you must pay $520 immediately.
2. The full fee of $1300 must be received by July 15, 2026, regardless of your registration date. Make sure to adjust the "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! 🇨🇦" to OTHER and then put $0.
Financial Aid - USE THIS ONLY IF YOU HAVE RECEIVED A FINANCIAL AID SCHOLARSHIP
Please note the payment plan total is $1,050 CAD (5 payments of $210)
1. If you register after May 1, 2026, you must pay $420 immediately.
2. The full fee of $1050 must be received by July 15, 2026, regardless of your registration date.
Make sure to adjust the "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! 🇨🇦" to OTHER and then put $0.
