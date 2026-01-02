DUAL IMMERSION- Vancouver (July 27- August 8, 2026)

Financial Aid - USE THIS ONLY IF YOU HAVE RECEIVED A FINANCIAL AID SCHOLARSHIP



Payment Plan Details (All payments made are non-refundable):

Please note the payment plan total is $1,050 CAD (5 payments of $210)



1. If you register after May 1, 2026, you must pay $420 immediately.



2. The full fee of $1050 must be received by July 15, 2026, regardless of your registration date.



Make sure to adjust the "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! 🇨🇦" to OTHER and then put $0.