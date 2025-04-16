Dufferin Film Festival

Fri Aug 15 8:30PM - The most coveted event of DFF is back - and this year at a local speakeasy hideaway. This is the party night that opens the festival! Mingle with filmmakers, enjoy exciting entertainment including live music, mentalist magician, dancers from Citrus Fusion, and prize giveaways. Raise a glass to Canadian film and celebrate the opening of DFF 2025 in style. Dress code in effect - be ready for a night of dancing!

35 Armstrong Street, Orangeville