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About this event
Walk into every screening, social, or event—no additional tickets needed. This ultra-limited VIP pass is for the true film supporter. $175 of your purchase goes directly to supporting the Dufferin Film Festival and our work championing Canadian film. Only a handful available. 19+
This ticket gets you into ALL 4 DFF SCREENINGS. This pass also includes a beautiful lanyard and event pass for quick red carpet access. This pass does not include speaker series, awards or social events.
Screening A - Fri Aug 15, Red Carpet 5:30PM & Screening at 6:30PM
Screening B - Sat Aug 16, Red Carpet 11:30AM & Screening at 12:30PM
Screening C - Sat Aug 16, Red Carpet 3:30PM & Screening at 4:30PM
Screening D - Sun Aug 17, Red Carpet 12PM & Screening at 1PM
Fri Aug 15 Opening Screening (Screening A)
Our 2025 festival kicks off with a powerful collection of Canadian short films that set the tone for the weekend. Followed by a live Q&A.
Join us on the red carpet for photos and networking from 5:30PM, films 6:30PM-8:30PM. Screening A Films:
The Trade
Ewa's Letter
Midnight Coachmen
A Good Day Will Come
Fri Aug 15 8:30PM - The most coveted event of DFF is back - and this year at a local speakeasy hideaway. This is the party night that opens the festival! Mingle with filmmakers, enjoy exciting entertainment including live music, mentalist magician, dancers from Citrus Fusion, and prize giveaways. Raise a glass to Canadian film and celebrate the opening of DFF 2025 in style. Dress code in effect - be ready for a night of dancing!
35 Armstrong Street, Orangeville
Sat Aug 16 10AM - Speaker Series Brunch @ Orangeville Library
Inspiring conversations and practical insights from Canadian filmmakers and industry professionals.
Sat Aug 16 - Access to Screening B and another lineup of fabulous Canadian short films. Join us on the red carpet 11:30AM. Films 12:30PM - 2:30PM. Screening B Films:
Find Your Wild
There Goes The Bride
La Paire de Manches (Hanging on by a Sleeve)
A Ticket Home
Sat Aug 16 - Access to Screening C and a lineup of beautiful Canadian short films. Join us on the red carpet 3:30PM. Films 4:30PM-6:30PM Screening C Films:
The Allure
Heckin' Weens
Me, Myself and I
Pencere/The Window Of Late
Sat Aug 16 7:30PM - Night Social Under the Stars @ Greystones Patio. An open-air evening of connection, light snacks, cocktail bar and live music and conversation. No speeches. No program. Just a great night. Dress code (no ripped clothing, no ball caps or runners) 19+ ONLY
Sun Aug 17 - Screening D Our final screening block followed by a live Q&A with filmmakers. Featuring standout shorts you won’t want to miss. Join us on the red carpet at 12PM for photos and networking. Films 1PM-3PM. Screening D Films:
Moribund
Epilogue
Take It Easy, Joey
Lucy's Birthday
Sun Aug 17 5PM - Including a chef-curated canapés, networking and presenting the final awards for 2025. Limited tickets available
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!