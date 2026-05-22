VIP ALL ACCESS PASS



Experience the full Dufferin Film Festival 2026 weekend with our ultimate VIP pass.

This all-access pass includes entry to every DFF 2026 screening, networking event, social experience, workshop, and awards presentation throughout the festival weekend — no additional tickets required.



Walk the red carpet, connect with filmmakers and industry guests, enjoy priority access to festival events, and experience the complete celebration of Canadian independent film from opening night to closing awards.



VIP Pass Includes:

• Opening Night Screening

• DFF After Dark @ Orangeville Library

• Acting for Film Workshop

• Screening B

• Screening C

• Saturday Night Atrium Social

• Screening D & Awards Presentation



VIP guests will also receive an official DFF VIP Lanyard & Pass



Limited quantities available.