Hosted by
About this event
VIP ALL ACCESS PASS
Experience the full Dufferin Film Festival 2026 weekend with our ultimate VIP pass.
This all-access pass includes entry to every DFF 2026 screening, networking event, social experience, workshop, and awards presentation throughout the festival weekend — no additional tickets required.
Walk the red carpet, connect with filmmakers and industry guests, enjoy priority access to festival events, and experience the complete celebration of Canadian independent film from opening night to closing awards.
VIP Pass Includes:
• Opening Night Screening
• DFF After Dark @ Orangeville Library
• Acting for Film Workshop
• Screening B
• Screening C
• Saturday Night Atrium Social
• Screening D & Awards Presentation
VIP guests will also receive an official DFF VIP Lanyard & Pass
Limited quantities available.
VIP ALL ACCESS PASS
Experience the full Dufferin Film Festival 2026 weekend with our ultimate VIP pass.
This all-access pass includes entry to every DFF 2026 screening, networking event, social experience, workshop, and awards presentation throughout the festival weekend — no additional tickets required.
Walk the red carpet, connect with filmmakers and industry guests, enjoy priority access to festival events, and experience the complete celebration of Canadian independent film from opening night to closing awards.
VIP Pass Includes:
• Opening Night Screening
• DFF After Dark @ Orangeville Library
• Acting for Film Workshop
• Screening B
• Screening C
• Saturday Night Atrium Social
• Screening D & Awards Presentation
VIP guests will also receive an official DFF VIP Lanyard & Pass
Limited quantities available.
This ticket gets you into ALL 4 DFF SCREENINGS. This pass also includes a beautiful lanyard and event pass for quick red carpet access. This pass does not include speaker series, awards or social events.
Screening A - Fri Aug 14
Screening B - Sat Aug 15
Screening C - Sat Aug 15,
Screening D - Sun Aug 16
This ticket gets you into ALL 4 DFF SCREENINGS. This pass also includes a beautiful lanyard and event pass for quick red carpet access. This pass does not include speaker series, awards or social events.
Screening A - Fri Aug 15
Screening B - Sat Aug 16
Screening C - Sat Aug 16
Screening D - Sun Aug 17
FRIDAY AUGUST 14, 2026
OPENING NIGHT SCREENING
Red Carpet: 6:00PM
Screening: 6:30PM – 8:30PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
Kick off DFF 2026 with an exciting opening night celebration featuring the first curated screening block of the festival. Walk the red carpet, meet filmmakers, enjoy audience Q&As, and experience an evening dedicated to Canadian independent film.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
FRIDAY AUGUST 14, 2026
OPENING NIGHT SCREENING
Red Carpet: 6:00PM
Screening: 6:30PM – 8:30PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
Kick off DFF 2026 with an exciting opening night celebration featuring the first curated screening block of the festival. Walk the red carpet, meet filmmakers, enjoy audience Q&As, and experience an evening dedicated to Canadian independent film.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
DFF AFTER DARK
Friday Aug 14
8:30PM – 11:00PM
Orangeville Library – 1 Mill Street, Orangeville
The festival’s signature Friday night experience returns — bigger than ever.
Following Opening Night, step inside a transformed Orangeville Library for an immersive after-hours celebration featuring live entertainment, music, dancing, cocktails, networking, interactive experiences, and filmmakers from across Canada.
With entertainment by Citrus Fusion and additional surprises throughout the evening, DFF After Dark is where the festival truly comes alive.
DFF AFTER DARK
Friday Aug 14
8:30PM – 11:00PM
Orangeville Library – 1 Mill Street, Orangeville
The festival’s signature Friday night experience returns — bigger than ever.
Following Opening Night, step inside a transformed Orangeville Library for an immersive after-hours celebration featuring live entertainment, music, dancing, cocktails, networking, interactive experiences, and filmmakers from across Canada.
With entertainment by Citrus Fusion and additional surprises throughout the evening, DFF After Dark is where the festival truly comes alive.
Sat Aug 16 10AM
ACTING FOR FILM WORKSHOP – ACTING FOR CAMERA NEW FOR 2026
Step into the world of on-camera performance with this exciting new DFF workshop experience designed for aspiring actors, performers, students, and creatives interested in film and television acting.
Led by industry professionals, this interactive session explores the fundamentals of acting for camera, including scene work, audition techniques, emotional authenticity on screen, and the differences between stage and film performance.
Whether you’re completely new to acting or looking to sharpen your on-camera skills, this workshop offers practical insight, hands-on learning, and an inspiring behind-the-scenes look into the craft of screen acting.
Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, connect with fellow creatives, and gain valuable industry insight in an encouraging and welcoming environment.
Location to be announced.
Limited capacity available.
Sat Aug 16 10AM
ACTING FOR FILM WORKSHOP – ACTING FOR CAMERA NEW FOR 2026
Step into the world of on-camera performance with this exciting new DFF workshop experience designed for aspiring actors, performers, students, and creatives interested in film and television acting.
Led by industry professionals, this interactive session explores the fundamentals of acting for camera, including scene work, audition techniques, emotional authenticity on screen, and the differences between stage and film performance.
Whether you’re completely new to acting or looking to sharpen your on-camera skills, this workshop offers practical insight, hands-on learning, and an inspiring behind-the-scenes look into the craft of screen acting.
Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, connect with fellow creatives, and gain valuable industry insight in an encouraging and welcoming environment.
Location to be announced.
Limited capacity available.
Saturday Aug 16
Red Carpet: 11:30AM
Screening: 12:30PM – 2:30PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
Enjoy another curated collection of exceptional Canadian short films followed by filmmaker Q&As and audience discussion.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
Saturday Aug 16
Red Carpet: 11:30AM
Screening: 12:30PM – 2:30PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
Enjoy another curated collection of exceptional Canadian short films followed by filmmaker Q&As and audience discussion.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
Saturday Aug 16
Red Carpet: 3:30PM
Screening: 4:30PM – 6:30PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
An evening showcase featuring bold, moving, and memorable Canadian short films from emerging and established creators across the country.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
SATURDAY NIGHT ATRIUM SOCIAL
Immediately Following Screening C
Orangeville Opera House Atrium
Continue the evening with drinks, food, music, and networking inside the Opera House atrium. Connect with filmmakers, festival guests, sponsors, artists, and fellow film lovers in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere.
Saturday Aug 16
Red Carpet: 3:30PM
Screening: 4:30PM – 6:30PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
An evening showcase featuring bold, moving, and memorable Canadian short films from emerging and established creators across the country.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
SATURDAY NIGHT ATRIUM SOCIAL
Immediately Following Screening C
Orangeville Opera House Atrium
Continue the evening with drinks, food, music, and networking inside the Opera House atrium. Connect with filmmakers, festival guests, sponsors, artists, and fellow film lovers in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere.
SUNDAY AUGUST 16, 2026
SCREENING D
Red Carpet: 12:00PM
Screening: 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
Our final screening block of the festival weekend featuring standout Canadian short films and one final round of filmmaker Q&As.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
AWARDS & CLOSING CELEBRATION
5:00PM – Late
Location To Be Announced
Celebrate the closing of DFF 2026 with an evening dedicated to the filmmakers, artists, volunteers, and supporters who make the festival possible.
Enjoy drinks, food, networking, festival highlights, and the Dufferin Film Festival Awards presentation as we honour this year’s official selections and award winners.
Dress to impress and join us for one final unforgettable night celebrating Canadian film.
SUNDAY AUGUST 16, 2026
SCREENING D
Red Carpet: 12:00PM
Screening: 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Orangeville Opera House – 87 Broadway, Orangeville
Our final screening block of the festival weekend featuring standout Canadian short films and one final round of filmmaker Q&As.
2026 Film Lineup:
To Be Announced
AWARDS & CLOSING CELEBRATION
5:00PM – Late
Location To Be Announced
Celebrate the closing of DFF 2026 with an evening dedicated to the filmmakers, artists, volunteers, and supporters who make the festival possible.
Enjoy drinks, food, networking, festival highlights, and the Dufferin Film Festival Awards presentation as we honour this year’s official selections and award winners.
Dress to impress and join us for one final unforgettable night celebrating Canadian film.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!