DoughEV

Hosted by

DoughEV

About this event

Dungeons and Donuts IV

621 Dundas St

London, ON N5W 2Z1, Canada

Beginner Table (early bird)
$45.20

An introductory adventure for newer players or those brand new to D&D. Price includes HST.

Beginner Table
$50.85

An introductory adventure for newer players or those brand new to D&D. Price includes HST.

Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.

Advanced Table (early bird)
$45.20

This is for experienced players who are comfortable with the more complex mechanics of D&D. Price includes HST.

Advanced Table
$50.85

This is for experienced players who are comfortable with the more complex mechanics of D&D. Price includes HST.

Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.

2SLGBTQIA+ Table (early bird)
$45.20

A rainbow-filled adventure of epic proportions! Difficulty will be adjusted to accommodate the combined experience of all players. Price includes HST.

2SLGBTQIA+ Table
$50.85

A rainbow-filled adventure of epic proportions! Difficulty will be adjusted to accommodate the combined experience of all players. Price includes HST.

Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.

(Optional) Tip the DM Add-On
Pay what you can

This is an optional add-on to thank your dungeon master, in addition to any compensation from event sales. All funds collected will be divided equally among the game masters.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!