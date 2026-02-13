Dungeons and Donuts IV

About this event
An introductory adventure for newer players or those brand new to D&D. Price includes HST.
An introductory adventure for newer players or those brand new to D&D. Price includes HST.
Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.
This is for experienced players who are comfortable with the more complex mechanics of D&D. Price includes HST.
This is for experienced players who are comfortable with the more complex mechanics of D&D. Price includes HST.
Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.
A rainbow-filled adventure of epic proportions! Difficulty will be adjusted to accommodate the combined experience of all players. Price includes HST.
A rainbow-filled adventure of epic proportions! Difficulty will be adjusted to accommodate the combined experience of all players. Price includes HST.
Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.
This is an optional add-on to thank your dungeon master, in addition to any compensation from event sales. All funds collected will be divided equally among the game masters.
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