Dungeons and Donuts IV - Parent/Child Tables

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.
A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.
Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.
A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.
A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.
Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.
This is an optional add-on to thank your dungeon master, in addition to any compensation from event sales. All funds collected will be divided equally among the game masters.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!