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About this event

Sales closed

Dungeons and Donuts IV - Parent/Child Tables

621 Dundas St

London, ON N5W 2Z1, Canada

Parent Ticket (early bird)
$45.20

A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.

Parent Ticket
$50.85

A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.
Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.

Child Ticket (early bird)
$45.20

A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.

Child Ticket
$50.85

A quest for both knight and squire! Suitable for all ages but we will group kids of similar ages at the same table. HST is included.

Sold out? Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.

(Optional) Tip the DM Add-On
Pay what you can

This is an optional add-on to thank your dungeon master, in addition to any compensation from event sales. All funds collected will be divided equally among the game masters.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!