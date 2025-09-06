Durba Durga Puja Concert Members Entry

Hosted by
About this event
Ajax, ON L1T 4G8, Canada
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row B
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row C
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row D
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row E
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row F
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row G
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row H
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Row I
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Row J general category
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Row K
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Category Row L
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Category Row M
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Category Row N
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Category Row O
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
General Category Row P
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!