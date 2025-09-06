Durba Foundation

Hosted by

Durba Foundation

About this event

Durba Durga Puja Concert Members Entry

1355 Harwood Ave N

Ajax, ON L1T 4G8, Canada

Row A Reserved
Free

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row B
Free

VIP Row B

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row C
Free

VIP Row C

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row D
Free

VIP Row D


Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row E
Free

VIP Row E

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row F
Free

VIP Row F


Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row G
Free

VIP Row G

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row H
Free

VIP Row H

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row I
Free

VIP Row I

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row J
Free

Row J general category

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row K
Free

General Row K

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row L
Free

General Category Row L

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row M
Free

General Category Row M

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row N
Free

General Category Row N

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row O
Free

General Category Row O

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Row P
Free

General Category Row P

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

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