Durba Foundation

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Durba Foundation

About this event

Durba Membership 2026

Gold - Non_Veg : Durba Membership 2026 - Age (13+ Years)
$50

This ticket included one Non Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner

Gold - Non_Veg: Durba Membership 2026 - Kids (6 -12 years)
$40

This ticket included one Non Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner.

Platinum- Non_Veg : Durba Membership 2026 - Age (13+ Years)
$65

This ticket included two Non Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner

Platinum -Non_Veg: Durba Membership 2026 - Kids(6 -12 years)
$50

This ticket included two Non Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner

Gold - Veg : Durba Membership 2026 - Age (13+ Years)
$50

This ticket included Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner

Gold - Veg : Durba Membership 2026 - Kids (6 to 12 years)
$40

This ticket included one Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner.

Platinum- Veg : Durba Membership 2026 - Age (13 & above)
$65

This ticket included two Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner

Platinum-Veg : Durba Membership 2026 - Kids (6 -12 years)
$50

This ticket included two Vegetarian food coupon for Durga puja dinner

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