Durham Alliance Outreach Family Brand Membership (Honourary Lifetime Memberships)

Why Membership Matters



Becoming a member or renewing your membership at DAO/Club 717 means supporting Durham Region’s longest-standing 2SLGBTQI+ and alternative lifestyle organization. By joining, you’re helping to sustain a vibrant, welcoming community space where everyone can feel embraced, accepted, and celebrated without having to travel to another city. Membership directly supports our mission to provide a safer space for the 2SLGBTQI+ community, including our weekly drag performances that showcase incredible local talent from across Durham Region.



Membership also supports vital charitable initiatives through Durham Alliance Outreach (DAO), including the DAO Pantry. Since its launch, the DAO Pantry has provided essential food support to over 12,700 people, making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families across the region. Your membership helps us continue these efforts, offering both a community hub and critical resources to those who need them most.



Club 717 proudly offers some of the most affordable bar prices in the Durham Region and the Toronto area.

Membership Benefits:

Free admission on Friday nights all year and discounts on select special events.

Priority access on busy nights—members skip the line (until capacity is reached).

Special discounted tickets for major events, including New Year's Eve celebrations.

Six free guest passes to share with friends.

Access to members-only meetings.

Voting privileges at the Annual General Meeting.

Eligibility to run for a position on the Board of Directors.

By becoming a member, you’re supporting a legacy over 35+ years in the making, helping to ensure a safer, inclusive space for the 2SLGBTQI+ community, and strengthening our charitable work. We invite you to join us and be a part of something truly special.

Membership cards will be ready at the door in one week. Please ask the door person when you arrive. If you do not receive your card by then, feel free to email us at [email protected].