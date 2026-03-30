Durham Outlook for the Needy

Hosted by

Durham Outlook for the Needy

About this event

Durham Outlook's: 12th Annual Bowl-O-Rama Fundraiser

1300 Wilson Rd N

Oshawa, ON L1K 2B8, Canada

Rising Hero
$50

Admission with access to bowling and food/drink voucher for 1 individual + 1 bonus entry in to the raffle

Community Hero
$100

Bowling entry for 1 individual + food/drink voucher + 3 raffle tickets

Team Hero
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

You create your own team + receive your own lane + bowling entry for 6 individuals + food/drink vouchers + 18 raffle tickets

Super Hero
$500

Bowling entry for two individuals + food/drink vouchers + 25 raffle tickets + recognition at event as well as Durham Outlook's socials

Durham Hero
$1,000

Bowling entry for your team of 6 bowlers + food/drink vouchers + wingspan length of raffle tickets + recognition at event as well as Durham Outlook's socials + Meal Day Sponsor Recognition*

Presenting Sponsor!
$5,000

The Presenting Sponsor is the cornerstone of our Annual Bowl-O-Rama. As our lead partner, the Presenting Sponsor receives top-tier brand visibility across all event platforms, exclusive recognition during the opening ceremony, and the pride of knowing they are the primary engine behind our event and mission to provide barrier-free meals to those in need.

Add a donation for Durham Outlook for the Needy

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!