Durham Outlook's: 12th Annual Bowl-O-Rama Fundraiser

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About this event
Admission with access to bowling and food/drink voucher for 1 individual + 1 bonus entry in to the raffle
Bowling entry for 1 individual + food/drink voucher + 3 raffle tickets
You create your own team + receive your own lane + bowling entry for 6 individuals + food/drink vouchers + 18 raffle tickets
Bowling entry for two individuals + food/drink vouchers + 25 raffle tickets + recognition at event as well as Durham Outlook's socials
Bowling entry for your team of 6 bowlers + food/drink vouchers + wingspan length of raffle tickets + recognition at event as well as Durham Outlook's socials + Meal Day Sponsor Recognition*
The Presenting Sponsor is the cornerstone of our Annual Bowl-O-Rama. As our lead partner, the Presenting Sponsor receives top-tier brand visibility across all event platforms, exclusive recognition during the opening ceremony, and the pride of knowing they are the primary engine behind our event and mission to provide barrier-free meals to those in need.
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