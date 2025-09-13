eventClosed

DWFM Launch Auction

2750 Quadra St #300, Victoria, BC V8T 4E8, Canada

The Grand Prize!
CA$500

Have a milestone birthday coming up? Anniversary? Want to host the best party your friends have ever been to? We've got it figured out!


  • One night stay at the Penthouse suite at Swan's hotel (includes an incredible rooftop patio and Friends & Family Rate for additional rooms, maximum capacity 50 people)
  • Private concert by the one and only local legend Jesse Roper
  • Appetizer style catering for up to 30 people provided by The Rack
  • Beverages provided by Phillips Brewery
The Star Guitar
CA$100

Custom build guitar from Vigilant Guitars. Signed by these artists and more!

  • Bahamas
  • The Bankes Brothers
  • Current Swell
  • Black Pumas
  • Fake Shark
  • The Darcys
  • Dear Rouge
  • Peach Pit
  • Ruby Waters
  • The Blue Stones
  • Reuben and the Dark
  • Reuben and The Bullhorn Singers


Dylan's favorite eats
CA$50

A collection of gift certificates to some of the finest dining establishments in Victoria. AKA - Dylan's shortlist of favorite places for a Friday date night!


  • $250 to Brasserie L'Ecole
  • $200 to Il Terrazzo
  • $100 to Big Wheel Burger
  • $50 to Wild Mountain
Phillips Backyard Package
CA$50

  • A pair of weekend passes to the Phillips Backyard 2026
  • Two coveted Dylan vs. The World Mugs
Song & Surf Package
CA$50

  • A pair of passes to Song & Surf Music Festival 2026
  • Two coveted Dylan vs. The World Mugs
Sunfest Package
CA$50

  • A pair of passes to Sunfest 2026
  • Two coveted Dylan vs. The World Mugs
Rifflandia Package
CA$50

  • A pair of passes to Rifflandia 2026
  • Two coveted Dylan vs. The World Mugs

