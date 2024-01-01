Laura & Co's Night In Gift Tote

Indulge yourself with the ultimate Night In tote or get all your Christmas shopping done at once!

This amazing package contains $1500 worth of items!

What's included:

Crocheted throw pillow ($65)

Petsmart $50

LCBO gift card $50

Canadian Tire gift card $100

Tim Horton’s gift card $100

2 x Egyptian cotton bath sheets & Fleece throw $100

Starbucks gift card $25

Scentsy body scrub and scent circle-$25

$100 lotto gift card

New Skin whitening toothpaste $25

New Skin self tanner & Face Masks $95

Subway $50

Indigo/Chapters/Coles gift cards $50

Gel Moments gift set $165

Stump & Stone-Handmade cedar products $100

Northwest Fudge Factory (3 pounds of fudge/6 Flavours and Lush gift set)-$60

Tim Horton’s gift cards 2 x $10

Amazon $50

Restaurant gift card $50

Thirty one gift bag, pizza making kit, lush gift set, chocolates, outdoor string light set, comfy socks $170

Party Lite candles $50