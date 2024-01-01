Mother's Day Tea at the Village

This Mother’s Day, treat your loved ones with afternoon tea and a stroll back in time. Come out to the Fanshawe Pioneer Village’s Trillium Community Gallery in the Spriet Family Visitor Centre to enjoy a traditional tea service, scones, cookies and more. Afterward, take a private stroll through our Heritage Village, complete with budding gardens and greenery.





NOTE: We are using the Zeffy platform for our ticketing for this event. During your transaction, you will be asked to donate to Zeffy (you will see a percentage recommendation). To remove to optional donation to Zeffy, simply click the list beside "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! 🇨🇦" and input 0.





Ticket Prices: (Tax Included)

Adult: $25.00

Kids (12 and under): $17.00

Kids (Under 2): Free





The Spriet Centre is located within Fanshawe Conservation Area (1424 Clarke Rd), when you enter into the conservation area, follow the orange signage to Fanshawe Pioneer Village. The Spriet Centre is a large red building just outside of the Heritage Village with parking around the building.





Is the Village Accessible?

The Spriet Family Visitor Centre is wheelchair accessible. There is accessible parking right in front of the building, with no stairs indoors or outdoors. Washrooms, are located near the Trillium Community Gallery.





Dietary Restrictions/ Allergies?

If a member of your party has dietary restrictions, before you purchase tickets, please email Laura at [email protected] to discuss options.