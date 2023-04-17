Restorative Lab | Associates and Fellows Public Lecture Series 2023

Please reserve a ticket for each event for which you would like to receive a zoom link. The zoom links for the event will be sent out the morning of the event and posted on our twitter account. Please reserve your ticket as soon as possible to ensure you get the link.





Each year the Restorative Lab welcomes a group of Associates and Fellows to work and learn together. Associates are generally connected to the work of the Lab on specific initiatives and projects throughout their tenure. A few Associates have an ongoing relationship with the Lab providing support and leadership on core Lab Activities. Graduate Fellows are invited to join the Lab in connection to a specific area of research or project development generally related to their graduate or post-graduate studies. Each year the Lab welcomes an International Visiting Fellow to support and showcase leading research and practice in the field.





This lecture series is an opportunity for our Associates and Fellows to share their ideas with the wider restorative justice community. We hope you enjoy the discussions. Please note that all Zoom sessions will be recorded.





To learn more about the work at the Restorative Lab visit us here: https://restorativelab.ca/



















