GSA | 3-day trip to Gaspé! - Extra Bus

Gaspé, QC, Canada

We booked an extra bus!


Please note that all rooms available this time are Quad occupancy only - meaning you will share your room with three other grad students.


----


Join the GSA for an unforgettable adventure in Gaspé! 🌟


We're happy to announce a 3-day trip to one of the most iconic cities in Québec. Invite your peers and come enjoy breathtaking landscapes and perfect summer days to unwind!


Itinerary: 


Day 1: June 15th


6:30 - Departure from Hall Building

13:00 - Lunch at Rimouski ($ not included)

14:15 - Site historique maritime 

16:00 - Departure for hotel (with a stop to have dinner on the way, $ not included)

19:30 - Hotel check-in


Day 2: June 16th


7:00 - Departure from hotel 

8:00 - Visit Forillon National Park (ticket included!)

11:00 - Lunch at Percé ($ not included)

12:00 - 16:00 - Cruise in Percé and visit to the Bonaventure Island (ticket included!)

19:30 - Check-in hotel


Day 3: June 17th


7:30 - Departure from hotel 

10:00 - 12:00  - Metis Garden visit (not included)

12:30 - Travel back to Montréal with lunch stop on the way

19:30 - Arrival at Hall Building 


  • On the first day of the trip, we will not stop to get breakfast. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and snacks for the trip. 
  • Food for the trip is NOT included in the ticket price. 
  • Included in the ticket price is transportation, accomodation and tickets to both the Forillon National Park and the cruise to Bonaventure Island.
  • Smoking and alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited in the bus.


Questions? Please email [email protected]



