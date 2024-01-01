GSA | 3-day trip to Gaspé! - Extra Bus

We booked an extra bus!
Please note that all rooms available this time are Quad occupancy only - meaning you will share your room with three other grad students.
Join the GSA for an unforgettable adventure in Gaspé! 🌟
We're happy to announce a 3-day trip to one of the most iconic cities in Québec. Invite your peers and come enjoy breathtaking landscapes and perfect summer days to unwind!
Itinerary:
Day 1: June 15th
6:30 - Departure from Hall Building
13:00 - Lunch at Rimouski ($ not included)
14:15 - Site historique maritime
16:00 - Departure for hotel (with a stop to have dinner on the way, $ not included)
19:30 - Hotel check-in
Day 2: June 16th
7:00 - Departure from hotel
8:00 - Visit Forillon National Park (ticket included!)
11:00 - Lunch at Percé ($ not included)
12:00 - 16:00 - Cruise in Percé and visit to the Bonaventure Island (ticket included!)
19:30 - Check-in hotel
Day 3: June 17th
7:30 - Departure from hotel
10:00 - 12:00 - Metis Garden visit (not included)
12:30 - Travel back to Montréal with lunch stop on the way
19:30 - Arrival at Hall Building
- On the first day of the trip, we will not stop to get breakfast. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and snacks for the trip.
- Food for the trip is NOT included in the ticket price.
- Included in the ticket price is transportation, accomodation and tickets to both the Forillon National Park and the cruise to Bonaventure Island.
- Smoking and alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited in the bus.
Questions? Please email [email protected]