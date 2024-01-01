GSA | 3-day trip to Gaspé! - Extra Bus

We booked an extra bus!





Please note that all rooms available this time are Quad occupancy only - meaning you will share your room with three other grad students.





----





Join the GSA for an unforgettable adventure in Gaspé! 🌟





We're happy to announce a 3-day trip to one of the most iconic cities in Québec. Invite your peers and come enjoy breathtaking landscapes and perfect summer days to unwind!





Itinerary:





Day 1: June 15th





6:30 - Departure from Hall Building

13:00 - Lunch at Rimouski ($ not included)

14:15 - Site historique maritime

16:00 - Departure for hotel (with a stop to have dinner on the way, $ not included)

19:30 - Hotel check-in





Day 2: June 16th





7:00 - Departure from hotel

8:00 - Visit Forillon National Park (ticket included!)

11:00 - Lunch at Percé ($ not included)

12:00 - 16:00 - Cruise in Percé and visit to the Bonaventure Island (ticket included!)

19:30 - Check-in hotel





Day 3: June 17th





7:30 - Departure from hotel

10:00 - 12:00 - Metis Garden visit (not included)

12:30 - Travel back to Montréal with lunch stop on the way

19:30 - Arrival at Hall Building





On the first day of the trip, we will not stop to get breakfast. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and snacks for the trip.

Food for the trip is NOT included in the ticket price.

Included in the ticket price is transportation, accomodation and tickets to both the Forillon National Park and the cruise to Bonaventure Island.

Smoking and alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited in the bus.





Questions? Please email [email protected]







