Nicole Jacobs — Floor foundations for acrobatics

Workshop Bursary – For Indigenous, Black, and/or person of colour, disabled or Deaf, and trans artists.

Tick the % you'd like refunded to you when completing your registration, and we will process the refund in the briefest delay. If this process is not feasible for you please contact us to make other arrangements. MORE INFO HERE >



Wait-list – If the ticket-type you want is full, join the wait-list

CLICK HERE to register for the wait-list. We will follow the signup order when possible, but in the case of a last minute opening we may contact the whole list, offering the spot to whoever responds first.



Method of Payment – Credit card by default

If you're unable to pay by credit card please contact Dom at [email protected].