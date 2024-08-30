Hospice Simcoe - Seasons Centre

Light the Town Blue with Seasons Centre

Healing Heros
$5,000
- 1st sponsor at this level will have choice of puck drop at game with Seasons Centre participant OR Private Box. 2nd sponsor at this level gets the remaining option - Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by team - Team photo - 20 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 20 grieving children to game or use them personally - Prominent promotion at game - Promotion on downtown Barrie billboard PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
Compassion Champions
$2,500
- Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Jersey autographed by team - 16 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 14 grieving children to game or use them personally PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
Hope Supporters
$1,500
- Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Jersey autographed by a player - 8 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 8 grieving children to game or use them personally - Meet and Greet with Jason McCoy - Light the Town Blue lawn sign* - Be included in our Light the Town Blue* Map on website and social media* - A cheque presentation* - Be included in our social media and e-newsletter feature story* - A tour of the facility*
Game Day Package
$500
- Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Game Jersey - 2 tickets to Charity Hockey Game
