Light the Town Blue with Seasons Centre

- 1st sponsor at this level will have choice of puck drop at game with Seasons Centre participant OR Private Box. 2nd sponsor at this level gets the remaining option
- Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by team
- Team photo
- 20 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 20 grieving children to game or use them personally
- Prominent promotion at game
- Promotion on downtown Barrie billboard
PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
Compassion Champions
$2,500
- Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Jersey autographed by team
- 16 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 14 grieving children to game or use them personally
PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
Hope Supporters
$1,500
- Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Jersey autographed by a player
- 8 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 8 grieving children to game or use them personally
- Meet and Greet with Jason McCoy
- Light the Town Blue lawn sign*
- Be included in our Light the Town Blue* Map on website and social media*
- A cheque presentation*
- Be included in our social media and e-newsletter feature story*
- A tour of the facility*
Game Day Package
$500
- Receive 1 limited edition Barrie Colts Game Jersey
- 2 tickets to Charity Hockey Game
