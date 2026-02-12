Mxfits Camp & Clinic 2026

Camp & Clinic 2026 includes accommodations at Kitchie Lodge at Camp Samac. Bring your sleeping bag and pillow!





Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.