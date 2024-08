EH! Hybrid Virtual/In Person AGM Public Presentation

Powering Ontario: A 100% Renewable Future is Within Reach

Join us for a presentation by Angela Biscoff, of the Ontario Clean Air Alliance (OCAA), on the urgent need to transition to a 100% renewable electrical grid and how we can get from here to there.





A Question and Answer period will follow before EH! holds its 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Sunday April 21, 1:30pm

Highland Hills United Church, 21 Newcastle St., Minden (Upper Level)