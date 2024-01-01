Exploring Identity and Integration through Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue

The Intercultural Dialogue Institute (IDI) Ottawa is dedicated to fostering mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation among people of diverse faiths and cultures. As our society becomes increasingly multicultural, the need for such dialogues is ever more critical. We are pleased to propose two panel discussions designed to address pivotal topics in today's socio-cultural landscape: "Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" and "Identity and Integration."





Seminar Details





Session 1: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue

Objective: To explore effective strategies for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation across different faiths and cultures in North America.

Proposed Speaker: Scott Alexander, Director of Catholic-Muslim Studies at the Catholic Theological Union.

Audience: Academics, community leaders, religious leaders, students, and interested community members.

Format: Moderated discussion followed by a Q&A session.

Session 2: Identity and Integration