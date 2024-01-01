Town Site Vendors - Meal Ordering

If you are attending Scouts Canada Pacific as a daily Offer of Service ( you haven't registered through scout planner as a offer of service) or are an external vendor and would like to pre order meals during your shift please choose from the following options.

Offer of Service Meals will be served at Keego Kitchen.

Meal times are as follows:

Breakfast: 6:30 am to 8:30 am

Lunch: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Dinner: 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm







The Menu is Subject to change with out Notice. https://www.pacificjamboree.ca/oos-menu-2/