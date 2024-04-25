MINDS Conference 2024

These 90-minute sessions will feature a moderator and up to three panelists to share their experiences in academia and mental health. The session will begin with a small introduction given by the moderator, a moderated panel discussion, and will end with audience questions.





Code of Conduct

It is the policy of Mental health - INternationally Delivering Support (MINDS) that all participants, including attendees, MINDS organizers, volunteers, and all other stakeholders at MINDS sessions will conduct themselves in a professional manner that is welcoming to all participants and free from any form of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation. Participants will treat each other with respect and consideration to create a collegial, inclusive, and professional environment at the sessions. Creating a supportive environment to enable mental health discourse at MINDS sessions is the responsibility of all attendees.

Participants will avoid any inappropriate actions or statements based on individual characteristics such as sex, age, race, ethnicity, language, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, nationality, political affiliation, ability status, educational background, or any other characteristic protected by law. Disruptive or harassing behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated. Harassment includes but is not limited to inappropriate or intimidating behaviour and language, unwelcome jokes or comments, offensive images, photography without permission, and stalking.

Violations of this code of conduct policy should be reported to meeting organizers, MINDS co-founders, or the session facilitators. Sanctions may range from verbal warning, to ejection from the meeting without refund, to the notification of appropriate authorities. Retaliation for complaints of inappropriate conduct will not be tolerated. If an attendee observes inappropriate comments or actions and personal intervention seems appropriate and safe, they should be considerate of all parties before intervening.