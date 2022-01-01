Summer Break Camps - July 2022 4 weeks





Our SUMMER BREAK CAMP is back!

We will run 4 weeks in July and 4 weeks in August.









Register today to save your spot in July! If you wish to register for any camp in August please click here: AUGUST CAMP

























Rates:

Weekly rate: $ 200 - prepaid at time of registration

Daily rate: $ 45 - prepaid at time of registration - please contact the office for further details

Sibling discount: 5% - please use code Sibling Discount





Inclusions:

5 fun and activity filled days from Monday to Friday (9am - 4pm).







Meals:

Bring your own meals/snack.





Cancellation:

Up until 2 weeks prior to start date: $40 administration fee

2 weeks or less: in the event the spot can be filled a $40 administration fee will apply. If the spot cannot be filled 100% of all fees apply.





All camps are eligible to receive funding from ProKids.

ProKids provides financial assistance for children and youth who, due to financial limitations, would otherwise be unable to participate in sport, recreation, and cultural activities.