The Miss Penticton Program presents the first annual cookie dough fundraiser. The Miss Penticton Program is a non-profit organization which has largely contributed to the beautiful city of Penticton throughout the last 76 years. This year, Queen Annika and Princess Elena developed the idea of running a cookie dough fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for local organizations. We have decided to donate 50% of proceeds to a variety of local non-profits within Penticton, and distribute the remaining 50% of proceeds amongst Miss Penticton programs. We currently have five candidates competing for the title of Miss Penticton 2024/2025. The Miss Penticton program teaches young females necessary life skills and promotes leadership and ambassadorship.





Stuart Bish Photography