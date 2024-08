We invite you to the 2024 Desautels Management Competitions Gala. Join us to celebrate your achievements throughout the year as a participant in DMCC, Case League, Bolt, DMLS, or International Case Competitions. Enjoy an evening of entertainment, awards, light food, drinks & good company.





Tickets: (will include 2 drinks & light cocktail bites)

20$ for delegates/participants

15$ for executives of clubs (DMCC, Case League, MUS, Bolt, DAS, DMLS)