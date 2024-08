Join us for the CSE's Annual Fundraising Banquet with special guest performance by Danielle Savard.





Come and hear of the many ways the Lord is using the CSE to provide impactful formation and creative opportunities for people to encounter the living Christ, the richness of the Catholic Church, and to live a life of vibrant faith proclaiming the Good News by word and witness!





April 27, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 (Doors open at 5:00)

Paroisse Saints-Martyrs-Canadiens

289 Dussault Ave, Winnipeg, MB