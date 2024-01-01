2024 Fundraising 50/50 draw

This is a 50 / 50 draw for anyone who wants to help out with medical expenses and for hotel and food this is for my upcoming surgery that's for my back and will be for to put up my mother and my wife in hotel room while I am in hospital this will also help with fuel cost and any medical devices that I'll need at home all donations will be split in half winner will be named when its time to say who it is please like and share this post and also thank you everyone





Those of you who don't know me I do have type Cl leukemia, and I do have essential thrombosis and I am struggling to get around. I am partially paralyzed on my left leg and I am wearing a brace to get around. I struggle with pain today and I am trying to do my best to maintain my mental health every day that goes by, I know that it’s a battle, but I am using and utilizing all Mental Health resources that I have been given and I am trying to do what I can to stay focussed and talk to those who are supporting me and being there for me at all cost and all times thank you for the support of everyone that is there for me want to appreciate the things that I have been given and time that I have been proceeding with the people that have been there for me, especially my mother. My mom has been there. She’s my rock and my she has been my soulmate and my rock as well, who has been there supporting me and reaching out to me thank you so much for your love and support but this back surgery is coming up really soon and I do need the support and the financial support of everybody to help out because the finances are not good right now we are struggling really bad and I do need to help from everybody if everybody could Pitchin a dollar or five dollars that would be great. I’m not asking for a big bunch but this is a 50-50 raffle. I did get a permit and so this is legal 50-50. Draw my asking everybody if they can help and I really do appreciate everybody’s concern and I do need this back surgery. This is probably why my leg is not working proper. This is what they’re talking about. I have in my back that are slipped and setting on my nerve as causing my leg to go numb and causing me to go partially paralyzed, so if everybody could , understand what’s going on that’s what’s going on so thank you everybody for your love and concern I do have stage two Leukaemia but we are looking into more things to see what can be done to further investigate. What is going on? I do have to go for another biopsy and bloodwork later on in the year to see if it’s progressed or if we have to do further testing, so I’m waiting for my specialist to tell me further instructions to what to do.