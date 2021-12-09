Bringing Back Winded Forests

Photo: Rees Tucker

ONLINE PROGRAM

In December of 2006, Stanley Park was struck by a major windstorm. The storm resulted in substantial disturbance, felling over 15,000 trees in the Park. Extensive ecological restoration was needed and accomplished through partnerships and in-kind support. Michel Desrochers, Manager of Capital Planning & Strategy with the City of Vancouver, will present on the challenges, successes and lessons learned in this substantial restoration work.



ABOUT "CARING FOR NATURAL SPACES IN URBAN PLACES"

Following the release of our second State of the Park report in October 2020, SPES is debuting a one-year webinar series entitled, “Caring for Natural Spaces in Urban Places”. Through the series, our vision is to connect diverse knowledge and practices to foster resilient urban ecosystems.



https://stanleyparkecology.ca/caring-for-natural-spaces-in-urban-places/ Find out more about upcoming panels and webinars here:





**This program will take place on Zoom, so please make sure you have Zoom downloaded well in advance of the webinar. A Zoom link can be found within your confirmation email, and will also be sent out one hour before the start of the program. Only one ticket required per household.

***This is a pilot program, so at this time we won’t be sharing a recording for this program.

****Program full or you can't attend this day/time? Sign up here to be notified if this program runs again in the future!

We gratefully acknowledge that the land on which we gather and help steward is the unceded and traditional territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nation, and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nation. Since time immemorial, Coast Salish peoples have lived reciprocally with the land, harvesting and cultivating foods and medicines and practicing ceremony. The abundance of these lands and waters, which enables us to live, work, and play here today, is a result of the past and on-going stewardship and advocacy of the Coast Salish peoples.