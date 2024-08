This 3 hour workshop with Skolvan will focus on arranging Breton dance tunes when playing in groups. Skolvan will send out the tunes ahead of time.

The workshop will run with a minimum of 10 registrants. If we don't have enough registrants by June 22, the workshop will be cancelled and participants will be reimbursed.





We are asking $40 for the workshop, with a sliding scale for Balfolk Toronto members.





Location: A private house in the east end.