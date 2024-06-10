Half-Half Draw for the benefit of Belgian Shepherds Rescue Canada - June 2024

Prize: First draw: Amount of 5% of the money collected from ticket sales Second draw: Amount of 10% of the money collected from ticket sales Third: Amount of 35% of the money collected from ticket sales The draw will take place in the province of Quebec on June 28, 2024. The time will be confirmed on the Rescue page. Tickets can be purchased between June 12 and June 27 at 11:59 p.m. The winning person must contact the Rescue via Facebook (messenger), by email or by telephone. The person holding the winning ticket will be contacted by the Rescue by telephone, by email or by Messenger. They will have ten (10) working days from the moment of announcement to claim the prize. In the event that the person whose winning ticket has not claimed their prize within ten (10) working days, the amount of the prize will be kept by the Rescue.

