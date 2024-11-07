BURGER BATTLE 2025

IMPORTANT NOTE; When you finalize your order, the amount will be more than $20.00
This online platform automatically asks you if you would like to make a donation.
Click on the box that says "Add a contribution" , select OTHER, and it will remove the donation. You pay just $20.00 for your Passport.
IMPORTANT DELIVERY NOTE: Canada Post is taking up to 10 - 15 business days to deliver passports. If you want it earlier, contact [email protected]
immediately to arrange pick up of your passport.
ALSO, If you have purchased in the past and have moved in the last 12 months, your old address might populate automatically. Please ensure your correct and current address is on the form.
Burger Battle BOGO Free promotion starts Jan. 6 - March 27, 2025 and is valid Monday - Thursday only unless otherwise specified in the Passport.
