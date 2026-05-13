EA Games Code Bundle Auction

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Step onto the pitch in EA SPORTS FC 26 with updated gameplay, new team rosters, enhanced realism, and all the excitement of world football.
Build your dream squad in Ultimate Team, compete online with friends, and experience the next generation of football on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Worldwide digital code.
Starting bid
Experience the intensity of the NFL with Madden NFL 26 featuring updated rosters, realistic gameplay mechanics, immersive franchise modes, and competitive online play.
Take control of your favourite team and dominate the field in the latest installment of EA’s football franchise.
Worldwide digital code.
Starting bid
Jump into hilarious multiplayer battles and quirky co-op adventures in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition.
Play as your favourite plants and zombies across fun game modes, unlock customizations, and enjoy the complete edition packed with content on Nintendo Switch.
North America digital code.
Starting bid
Hit the ice in NHL 26 with fast-paced hockey action, upgraded visuals, realistic player movement, and updated NHL teams and arenas. Compete in online multiplayer, franchise mode, or quick play matches on PlayStation 5.
North America digital code.
Starting bid
Continue Cal Kestis’ journey in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, an action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe. Explore expansive worlds, master powerful Force abilities, and engage in cinematic lightsaber combat in this critically acclaimed sequel for PlayStation 5.
North America digital code.
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