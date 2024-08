Bring the whole family to a great pub night and have a blast. Bayside Rugby Club has kindly donated the use of their awesome club house while also giving back a percentage of bar sales. Catering provided by JR BBQ out of Delta BC. The Food is award winning BBQ with a ton of sides and salads that are fantastic. Tell you neighbor's and friends to come along. Family style Buffet and First Drink is included with your Ticket. All proceeds go to 2012 Thunder Fastpitch Team.