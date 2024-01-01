DDT Present: Inscape

The Dawson Dance Team is proud to present Inscape. Noun. /ˈɪnskeɪp/ /ˈɪnskeɪp/ (specialist) the inner nature of a person or thing as shown in a work of art, especially in a poem. We invite you all to help us congratulate the wonderful dancers from John Abbott College and Dawson College and musical performers from various Cegeps from all over The Greater Montreal area in this special one-night only event. All of the money from ticket sales will be going to the Masha Amini initiative at Dawson College. A program that gives two scholarships to refugee/ international students in need of financial assistance.