VSP mini-volley.

This is the ticket office for programs aiming 8 to 12 year old children, from 3rd to 6th year of primary school.





Each registration includes a 25$ membership fee and applicable taxes. Membership is valid only for the ongoing session.

In case of refound, administrative fees of 50$ wil be applied and membership will be added.

Note: at the payment step, the Simplyk platform invites you to leave a tip. This tip is NOT mandatory and it is not for the club, you can choose "other" and 0$.





Simplyk is a payment platform for non profits. They transfer us 100% of the payments made on their platform without any fees, while other platforms charge at least 2.5% per transaction plus a fixed amount. We thank Simplyk for allowing us to receive online payments, which simplifies our management, and allows our member to pay with a credit card.