PROJECT LITERACY CENTRAL OKANAGAN SOCIETY's Online Auction

Book your tee time anytime with Anytime Sim's 24/7/365 indoor golf simulator facility! Perfect for groups of up to 4 golfers per bay, their state-of-the-art simulators offer a realistic and enjoyable golfing experience, rain or shine. Secure your spot now and enjoy the convenience of golfing on your schedule!
Value: $50.00
https://anytimesim.golf/
Anytime Sim Golf - $50 Gift Card - #2
$25
Starting bid
Anytime Sim Golf - $50 Gift Card - #3
$25
Starting bid
Anytime Sim Golf - $50 Gift Card - #4
$25
Starting bid
Basil & Mint - $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Basil & Mint Restaurant and Bar brings simplicity and freshness to their West Coast Contemporary Cuisine, in a modern and vibrant environment. Chef McGeown’s menu is inspired by the fresh ingredients grown and sourced locally in British Columbia. They aim to deliver to their customers a unique dining experience by taking you on a culinary journey, giving you beautiful dishes, matched with their outstanding and meticulously selected wines from around the Okanagan, and around the world.
Value $100.00
https://basilmint.ca/
Bylands Garden Centre - $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Open year-round, Bylands is a premier plant and gardening destination in the Okanagan Valley. Family-owned and operated, for over 60 years, they offer one of the most diverse and complete mixes of hardy plants available in any garden store. Additionally, they have a comprehensive range of garden products and accessories. Though Bylands is known for its diverse selection of quality plants; it’s home décor and floral departments are a refreshing addition to the shopping experience in West Kelowna.
A great place for those holiday greens!
Value: $100.00
https://www.bylandsgardencentre.com/
Caravan Farm Theatre - 2 Tickets for 2025 Summer Season
$35
Starting bid
Two tickets to Caravan Farm Theatre's 2025 Summer production.
Details/title to be announced.
Value: $60.00
https://caravanfarmtheatre.com/
Coast Capri Hotel, Kelowna - 2 Night Stay
$300
Starting bid
Discover Kelowna in Refreshingly Local™️ style at Coast Capri Hotel – and treat yourself to a stay that is far from average — we’re within walking distance to picturesque Okanagan Lake with its abundance of family activities.
Win two nights superior accommodation for two plus $25 credit to Vintner's Grill.
Value $600+
https://www.coasthotels.com/coast-capri-hotel
Daniel Chocolates - Signature 52pc Box - #1
$35
Starting bid
Daniel 52 pieces Signature Chocolate Box is the ultimate chocolate tasting journey. This prestigious chocolate box offers a selection of exquisite ganaches, buttery caramels, daring spices, and tasty flavours.
It is the perfect chocolate box for your next gathering; everyone will discover a favorite. If you choose not to share with your friends and family, your secret is safe with us!
Value $70.00
https://danielchocolates.com/
Daniel Chocolates - Signature 52pc Box - #2
$35
Starting bid
Daniel 52 pieces Signature Chocolate Box is the ultimate chocolate tasting journey. This prestigious chocolate box offers a selection of exquisite ganaches, buttery caramels, daring spices, and tasty flavours.
It is the perfect chocolate box for your next gathering; everyone will discover a favorite. If you choose not to share with your friends and family, your secret is safe with us!
Value $70.00
https://danielchocolates.com/
EXIT Kelowna - Gift Cards for 4
$70
Starting bid
EXIT is for thrill seekers of all ages. Their real-life escape games give visitors a chance to enter another world, then use their wits, creativity, speed and teamwork to escape.
Forget about virtual reality games, this escape game is real life. Show off your smarts and imagination when you navigate a unique universe that takes you through space and time. With an engaging combination of puzzles, riddles and modern mechanics in each escape room, you’ll experience a new adventure every time you visit EXIT. And if you’re like most of their visitors, you’ll want to return again and again for more escape fun!
Value $128.00
https://e-exit.ca/kelowna/
Good Life Fitness - 1 Month Membership + Swag Bag!
$50
Starting bid
NEW YEAR! NEW YOU!
With 200+ locations and more 24-hour access than any other gym, a GoodLife Fitness membership gives you access to programs and amenities that will help you achieve your goals.
Enjoy a 1 month membership and Goodlife Fitness swag!
Value $100.00
https://www.goodlifefitness.com/
Horse Drawn Okanagan - Private Sleigh Ride for 10 people
$125
Starting bid
Sleigh bells, Christmas caroling, steam from the horses breath, and falling snow add to the wonder of the winter season. Perfect for the whole family, Horse Drawn Okanagan, offers a good old fashioned sleigh ride PLUS visits with their horses and plenty of incredible photo opportunities.
Enjoy a sleigh ride in the snow in a hilly hayfield in beautiful Spallumcheen (just outside of Armstrong) for a maximum of 10 people. The ride is approximately 45 minutes with more time to visit the horses and take photos!
Dates are flexible, from January 2025 until the snow melts!
Make this your new holiday tradition!
Value $250.00
https://www.horsedrawnokanagan.com/
Jillian Harris - The Fall Jilly Box!
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy products hitting all of the right notes for the season with a luxe assortment of beauty, lifestyle and decor pieces.
In this Fall Jilly Box, there are SIX amazing Add-Ons, each capturing the essence of Fall in their own unique way.
1. Lohn Official’s September Nights Candle with warm notes of mandarin, orange peel, jasmine, praline, patchouli, amber, and cedar.
2. A Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier - elevates your sleep and beauty routine by hydrating your skin and hair with a beautiful design.
3. Stackers Canada Display Jewellery Box keeps everything neat and looks beautiful on your shelf.
4. The Ruffle Quilt from Tuck Bedding with a hand-drawn Cartouche print by Team Jilly Box in Whitecap Gray, it features a reversible design and charming 2” ruffle, available in both Queen and King sizes.
5. A Balance Blush/Bronzer in Fair, Medium & Deep from Cheek Bone Beauty.
6. The Heart Hook Pillow by Peking Handicraft.
Value $200.00
https://jillianharris.com/
Kangaroo Creek Farm - Entry for Six
$90
Starting bid
At Kangaroo Creek Farm you will see a variety of exotic and domestic animals and birds in natural surroundings. A guide will be available to help you get up close to a joey and give it a gentle pet and get a picture!
This bid is for the July - October 2025 Season
Value $180.00
https://www.kangaroocreekfarm.com/
1 Public Karting Race plus Required Pit Pass
$25
Starting bid
KARTPLEX is the State of the Art Kart Racing Centre located at the AREA 27 Motorsports Complex. Buy yourself this pass and then convince a friend to join the fun!
Value $48.00
https://www.kartplex.ca/
Kelowna Actor's Studio - Two tickets to Matilda the Musical
$75
Starting bid
Two tickets to Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Presented by Kelowna Actor's Studio
Perfect fit for the holidays!
Value $140.00
Performances run December 4th to 22nd, 2024
Ticket dates are flexible.
https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/
Actor's Studio | 1379 Ellis Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1Z9
Kelowna Rockets Hockey - 4 Tickets
$50
Starting bid
* All vouchers must be redeemed in person at the Select Your Tickets Box Office located at Prospera Place.
* Vouchers can be upgraded, additional fees apply.
* Advance redemption is recommended.
* Valid only for Kelowna Rockets regular season home games.
* Phone orders NOT accepted.
* Valid until March 22, 2025
Value: $100.00
https://chl.ca/whl-rockets/
The Lakehouse - Cooking Lessons for Two
$200
Starting bid
The intent is to educate, delight, and entertain foodies of all skill levels and many different class styles and themes. Students are immersed in the best equipment from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Wusthof, and Breville with skilled direction from the Okanagan’s top instructors using the freshest local ingredients.
Lakehouse Kitchens Cooking School is pleased to offer their customers a hands-on cooking class schedule, with countless different menus and cuisines to choose from and a space to host private events, retreats, team building and corporate events.
Value $400.00
https://www.lakehousehomestore.com/cooking-school/
Landmark Cinemas - Movie Night for Two
$25
Starting bid
Two movie passes and two medium popcorn vouchers for Landmark Cinemas. Enjoy a night out with some great entertainment!
Value $45.00
https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/
Little Hobo Soup & Sandwich Shop - $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Casual eatery serving soup, sandwiches & other comfort eats in an old-school setting.
Value: $100.00
https://www.facebook.com/littlehobokelowna
Löyly Floating Sauna - One Private Sauna Session (1-7 ppl)
$145
Starting bid
One private access to the sauna + plunge pool for 70 minutes. Perfect for date nights, celebrations, events, or if want the place to yourself. Can be used for up to 7 guests.
Value: $291.60
https://www.loylyfloatingsauna.ca/
MATCH Eatery & Public House - $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
MATCH Eatery & Public House has combined the welcoming and social traditions of a neighbourhood pub with the high-energy of a lively sports bar. Whatever your great night out looks like, they will match it with their creative comfort food, cold libations, and exciting entertainment.
Value $100.00
https://matchpub.com/
MATCH Eatery & Public House - $200 Gift Card - #1
$100
Starting bid
MATCH Eatery & Public House has combined the welcoming and social traditions of a neighbourhood pub with the high-energy of a lively sports bar. Whatever your great night out looks like, they will match it with their creative comfort food, cold libations, and exciting entertainment.
Value $200.00
https://matchpub.com/
MATCH Eatery & Public House - $200 Gift Card - #2
$100
Starting bid
MATCH Eatery & Public House has combined the welcoming and social traditions of a neighbourhood pub with the high-energy of a lively sports bar. Whatever your great night out looks like, they will match it with their creative comfort food, cold libations, and exciting entertainment.
Value $200.00
https://matchpub.com/
McCulloch Station Pub - $50 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Come and visit the historic McCulloch Station Pub and relax over a pint and discuss the issues of the day. Located in east Kelowna amidst the first orchard areas developed in the Okanagan, this cozy English style pub offers trivia Saturdays, delicious fish & chips and a cozy atmosphere for adults to enjoy! So book yourself a sitter and come on out to McCulloch Station!
Value: $50.00
https://www.mccullochstation.ca/
McCurdy's Bowling - Bowling Fun for Six!
$55
Starting bid
Enjoy 2-hours of bowling for up to six people (shoes included) at McCurdy Bowling Centre; fully equipped with 24 lanes of 10-pin and 6 lanes of 5-pin bowling.
Valid from January 2025 to August 2025. Daytime use only.
Value $110.00
https://www.mccurdybowl.com/
Mid-Town Station - $50 Gift Card + Swag
$35
Starting bid
In the heart of the Landmark District, Mid-Town Station is one of Kelowna’s premier stops for delicious contemporary food and drinks.
Grab your friends and family and book your boarding pass for a delicious journey at the new sister restaurant to Train Station Pub, Mid-Town Station!
Value $65.00
https://midtownstn.com/
Mosaic Books - $75 Gift Card
$40
Starting bid
The Okanagan's Largest Independent Bookstore since 1968.
Value: $75.00
https://mosaicbooks.ca/
Okanagan Stables - Classic Trail Ride for Two
$175
Starting bid
A wonderful horseback riding experience for all!
This programme lasting 2 hours is best for those who have ridden before and are comfortable on a horse, but they don't need to be expert riders. After a short warm-up, you will be off for a great ride! This guided trail ride is an easy pace geared to the group. Enjoy a leisurely meander with your cooperative horse on incredible scenic trails.
* Riders must be under 220 lbs
* The classic ride is not suitable for children under 6 years old
* May - September 30, 2025 season only
* This bid is non-refundable
Value $345.00
https://www.okanaganstables.com/
Orchard Greens Golf Club - 2 Free Rounds of Golf
$30
Starting bid
Valid for 9 holes of Golf in 2024/2025 season at Orchard Greens Golf Club in Kelowna.
Value $60.90
https://www.orchardgreens.com/
Pür & Simple - $50 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Start your day sunny side up with one of the best breakfasts in Kelowna. Pür & Simple serve creative twists on comfort-food faves, like French toast, fabulous pancakes and Eggs Benedict. Join them in their restaurant or order online for delivery or takeout!
Value: $50.00
https://pursimple.com/restaurant/kelowna/
Ready to Cook - $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Made Fresh In-House — Ready to Cook's mission is to make cooking at home a breeze with their range of high-quality products. Their products are made with the freshest ingredients and are perfect for any occasion!
Value $100.00
https://ready2cook.ca/
Room + Pillar Spa - Infrared Sauna Session for Two Guests
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing infrared sauna at Room + Pillar Salt Cave and Wellness Spa, providing you with the healing benefits of heat to your body without warming the air around you.
Value: $67.00
https://roomandpillarspa.com/
Room + Pillar Spa - Salt Cave Session for Two Guests
$40
Starting bid
Room + Pillar Salt Cave and Wellness Spa provides dry salt therapy through the exposure of thousands of pounds of Himalayan salt and a machine called a halogenerator that grinds pharmaceutical-grade salt particles and releases them into the cave.
Relax, meditate and breathe in the healing salt air while listening to meditative music and being surrounded by floor to ceiling Himalayan salt.
Value $73.00
https://roomandpillarspa.com/
Safeway - $150 Grocery Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
Ingredients for Life.
This gift card can be used at any of the following Canadian establishments:
Sobeys
Safeway
Foodland
Lawtons Drugs
IGA
Thrifty Foods
Fresh Co
CHALO Fresh Co
Needs
Value: $150.00
https://www.safeway.ca/
Save-On-Foods - $100 Gift Card - #1
$50
Starting bid
At Save-On-Foods, going the extra mile is nothing new. They’ve gone above and beyond in all areas of their business since they started, way back in 1915. Fast forward over 100 years and they’re still known for delivering extra value to their customers. Today their company is best known for its most prominent banner—Save-On-Foods—but also includes PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare and Bulkley Valley Wholesale.
Value: $100.00
https://www.saveonfoods.com/sm/planning/rsid/1982/
Save-On-Foods - $100 Gift Card - #2
$50
Starting bid
At Save-On-Foods, going the extra mile is nothing new. They’ve gone above and beyond in all areas of their business since they started, way back in 1915. Fast forward over 100 years and they’re still known for delivering extra value to their customers. Today their company is best known for its most prominent banner—Save-On-Foods—but also includes PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare and Bulkley Valley Wholesale.
Value: $100.00
https://www.saveonfoods.com/sm/planning/rsid/1982/
Strut Footwear & Apparel - $100 Gift Card - #1
$50
Starting bid
Strut boasts an exceptional collection of European made, sophisticated, fashion-forward footwear for the professional and fashion-conscious woman. Visit them in the Mission Park Shopping Centre, and take your love of shoes to a whole new level. They can’t wait to meet you and help you find your new favorite shoe!
Value: $100.00
https://www.strutfootwear.com/
Strut Footwear & Apparel - $100 Gift Card - #2
$50
Starting bid
Strut boasts an exceptional collection of European made, sophisticated, fashion-forward footwear for the professional and fashion-conscious woman. Visit them in the Mission Park Shopping Centre, and take your love of shoes to a whole new level. They can’t wait to meet you and help you find your new favorite shoe!
Value: $100.00
https://www.strutfootwear.com/
Sweat Studios - 12 Class Pass
$105
Starting bid
Start that New Year's Resolution early!
The Sweat 12 Class Pass is good for any classes on the Sweat Studios schedule.
Value $216.00
https://www.sweatkelowna.com/
Sweat Studios - One Month Pass
$80
Starting bid
Start when you're ready to make a change!
Unlock your potential with a limitless 1 month Sweat Studios membership. Any class and as many as you want!
Value $159.00
https://www.sweatkelowna.com/
Train Station Pub - $50 Gift Card + Swag
$35
Starting bid
Since 1926 The Train Station has welcomed newcomers to Kelowna and seen friends and family reunited. Nothing’s changed, except that they now offer great food, craft beer on tap, and Okanagan wine.
So gather your friends and family and book your boarding pass for a fun night out at The Train Station!
Value $65.00
https://thetrainstationpub.com/
The View Winery & Vineyard - Sip & Slip for 2
$35
Starting bid
Registered guests are invited to slip into snowshoes or hiking boots for a guided tour followed by delicious cheese and chocolate fondue and a tasting in The View’s cozy wine shop!
Value $70.00
https://theviewwinery.com/
Williams Automotive Service - 1 x Standard Oil Change
$60
Starting bid
Family-owned and operated since 1969.
With decades of customer-driven experience under their belt, they have developed a reputation based on honesty, and transparency.
Williams Automotive operates out of a clean, spacious and up-to-date shop, staffed by fully-trained and highly experienced automotive technicians. The shop’s technology includes the latest diagnostic equipment, which can be used to pinpoint mechanical and electronic problems on most major car makes and models.
If your car isn’t running at its best, Williams Automotive can help get you back on the road quickly and with as little frustration as possible.
Value $120.00
https://www.williamsautomotive.ca/
Work of Art Pottery Studio - Sip and Paint for 2
$60
Starting bid
Come with a friend and enjoy a night of wine tasting and painting.
Sit, relax, talk and not feel the pressures of the outside world whilst clearing your mind.
Choose from a wide assortment of ready-to-paint bisque and stoneware pieces and create your art piece using Work of Art's fun selection of paint. After a few days of being kiln fired, you’ll be able to pick up your master piece.
Cost includes pottery, paint, firing and 2 glasses of wine.
DATE (firm): January 16, 2025
TIME: 7:00PM - 9:30PM
Value $118.00
https://www.workofartpotterystudio.ca/
