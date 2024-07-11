PROJECT LITERACY CENTRAL OKANAGAN SOCIETY's Online Auction

Enjoy products hitting all of the right notes for the season with a luxe assortment of beauty, lifestyle and decor pieces. In this Fall Jilly Box, there are SIX amazing Add-Ons, each capturing the essence of Fall in their own unique way. 1. Lohn Official’s September Nights Candle with warm notes of mandarin, orange peel, jasmine, praline, patchouli, amber, and cedar. 2. A Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier - elevates your sleep and beauty routine by hydrating your skin and hair with a beautiful design. 3. Stackers Canada Display Jewellery Box keeps everything neat and looks beautiful on your shelf. 4. The Ruffle Quilt from Tuck Bedding with a hand-drawn Cartouche print by Team Jilly Box in Whitecap Gray, it features a reversible design and charming 2” ruffle, available in both Queen and King sizes. 5. A Balance Blush/Bronzer in Fair, Medium & Deep from Cheek Bone Beauty. 6. The Heart Hook Pillow by Peking Handicraft. Value $200.00 https://jillianharris.com/

Enjoy products hitting all of the right notes for the season with a luxe assortment of beauty, lifestyle and decor pieces. In this Fall Jilly Box, there are SIX amazing Add-Ons, each capturing the essence of Fall in their own unique way. 1. Lohn Official’s September Nights Candle with warm notes of mandarin, orange peel, jasmine, praline, patchouli, amber, and cedar. 2. A Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier - elevates your sleep and beauty routine by hydrating your skin and hair with a beautiful design. 3. Stackers Canada Display Jewellery Box keeps everything neat and looks beautiful on your shelf. 4. The Ruffle Quilt from Tuck Bedding with a hand-drawn Cartouche print by Team Jilly Box in Whitecap Gray, it features a reversible design and charming 2” ruffle, available in both Queen and King sizes. 5. A Balance Blush/Bronzer in Fair, Medium & Deep from Cheek Bone Beauty. 6. The Heart Hook Pillow by Peking Handicraft. Value $200.00 https://jillianharris.com/

More details...