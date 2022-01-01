Annual CCS Poinsettia Fundraiser - 2022

Community Christian School is once again running its annual Poinsettia fundraiser! These beautiful poinsettias from Bradford Greenhouses Ltd make perfect holiday gifts and decorations for your home. They also look lovely as holiday decorations for the office and for reception areas and make wonderful gifts. Perfect for everyone!





The deadline for ordering is Monday November 21st at 9PM.





The expected delivery date is Tuesday December 6th at Community Christian School. A reminder as well as detailed instructions for on-site pick up will be emailed to you prior to December 6th.





Thank you for your time and consideration,





Blessings,