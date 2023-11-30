ISBU_Financial inclusion and sustainable growth_Tuition basis

When purchasing your ticket, you can decline to pay the contribution fees related to your purchase on the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to pay any fees, please select “Other”.
Standard University room
$207
7 nights (July 20th to July 27th, 2024)
On-campus residence, 5-minute walk from the faculty, private single-occupancy room, private fridge in the room, bedding and towels included, shared bathrooms and kitchen, high-speed wireless Internet access, common areas
Superior University room
$1,008
7 nights (July 20th to July 27th, 2024)
On-campus residence, 5-minute walk from the faculty, queen bed, private bath, TV, microwave, fridge and coffee maker in the room, high-speed wireless Internet access, air conditioning, common areas.
Book your own accomodation
Free
Please note that the faculty will not be in charge of any booking procedures./The University is located in the Ste Foy neighborhood. If you decide to stay in another area of the city, please note that there are different transportation modes in Quebec City (public buses, Uber, Bike sharing electrically assisted, etc.).
